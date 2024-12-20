Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Drops 17 against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 10:43am

Jackson logged 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 144-93 win over Golden State.

The 25-year-old forward was his usual productive self on a night in which six different Grizzlies scored in double digits. Jackson has delivered at least 15 points in nine straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now