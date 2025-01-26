Jaren Jackson News: Efficient in win over Utah

Jackson amassed 28 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 win over the Jazz.

The Grizzlies cruised to an easy 22-point win over the Jazz on Saturday and Jackson played a prominent role, missing just four of his 14 shots from the floor despite dealing with an imposing frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Jackson has been nothing short of outstanding in recent weeks and is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 outings while reaching the 20-point mark in each of the last four.