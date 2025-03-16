Jaren Jackson News: Efficient on offense Saturday

Jackson recorded 31 points (13-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-91 victory over the Heat.

Jackson had to deal with Bam Adebayo on both ends of the court, but he looked impressive and delivered an excellent performance. This was his 12th performance with at least 30 points this season, and Jackson took advantage of the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder) to play a more prominent role on offense. Even if Morant returns against the Kings on Monday, Jackson should continue to operate as one of the team's go-to threats on offense.