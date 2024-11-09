Jaren Jackson News: Explodes for 39 points Friday

Jackson ended with 39 points (14-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-104 win over the Wizards.

Jackson came close to matching his career-best scoring mark of 44 points, and the big man enjoyed the increased responsibility on offense. The Grizzlies are down several starters due to injuries, such as Ja Morant (hip), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Desmond Bane (oblique), so Jackson should enjoy a more significant role on offense in the coming games. That'll translate directly to his scoring figures and shooting percentages.