Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Gets green light Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jackson (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against Houston.

Jackson was initially deemed questionable due to left thigh soreness, though he will give it a go Thursday. The big man hasn't missed a matchup since Oct. 25, and over his last 10 appearances, he has averaged 24.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks across 30.9 minutes per contest.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now