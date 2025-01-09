Jaren Jackson News: Gets green light Thursday
Jackson (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against Houston.
Jackson was initially deemed questionable due to left thigh soreness, though he will give it a go Thursday. The big man hasn't missed a matchup since Oct. 25, and over his last 10 appearances, he has averaged 24.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks across 30.9 minutes per contest.
