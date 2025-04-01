Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Grabs 15 rebounds in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Jackson posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics.

Jackson was impressive on both ends of the court Monday, extending his streak of games with at least 20 points to three and also notching a season-high mark in the rebounding category. Jackson isn't an elite rebounder by any means, however, and this was just his fifth double-double of the campaign, and first since Jan. 20. Don't expect him to experience an uptick in that category ahead of the final weeks of the season, with the majority of Jackson's upside coming via his scoring and defensive numbers.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now