Jaren Jackson News: Invisible in Game 1 loss

Jackson ended Sunday's 131-80 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with four points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

The usage was there for Jackson, but he had a miserable night shooting the ball. To be fair, it was a brutal game for most of Memphis' key players as well. Jackson didn't have much success against the Thunder in three regular-season contests, averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.5 percent from the field.