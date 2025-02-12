Jaren Jackson News: Posts 17 points in win

Jackson finished with 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Phoenix.

Although Jackson had some shooting struggles in the win, he remained consistent as the centerpiece of Memphis' frontcourt in the win. Fantasy managers who depend on Jackson for production should monitor Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke's recent results, as both players are beginning to eat into Jackson's prolific totals.