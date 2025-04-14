Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Ready for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Jackson (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Jackson was held out of Sunday's regular-season finale due to a back issue, but it won't keep him from Tuesday's action. He put together a solid performance in his last showing versus Golden State, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes Apr. 1.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
