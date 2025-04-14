Jaren Jackson News: Ready for Tuesday
Jackson (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.
Jackson was held out of Sunday's regular-season finale due to a back issue, but it won't keep him from Tuesday's action. He put together a solid performance in his last showing versus Golden State, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes Apr. 1.
