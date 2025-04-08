Jaren Jackson News: Shooting woes in Tuesday's win

Jackson chipped in 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 win over the Hornets.

Jackson delivered a lackluster performance from the field against Charlotte, and over his last five outings, he has shot only 40.0 percent from the floor. The star big man has still recorded at least 20 points in three of those five outings, though his efficiency of late is a bit concerning with the playoffs right around the corner. Jackson failed to record a block for the second straight game, though he logged multiple steals for just the second time in his last 10 appearances.