Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Strikes for team-high 23 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Jackson amassed 23 points (9-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.

The 25-year-old forward led the Grizzlies in scoring as begins to regain his form. It's only the second time in five games since returning from an ankle injury that Jackson has topped 20 points, and over that span he's averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.8 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now