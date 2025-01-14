Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson News: Strong defensive showing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 10:09am

Jackson recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

The 25-year-old forward failed to score more than 20 points for the first time in January and tied his season low in rebounds, but Jackson still contributed with his defense. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 26.2 points, 7.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 threes.

