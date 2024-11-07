Jaren Jackson News: Strong two-way play Wednesday
Jackson closed Wednesday's 131-114 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes.
The Grizzlies have been decimated by injuries in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, but Jackson has been producing when healthy. He's scored in double digits in every game he's played so far while also putting up decent -- yet unspectacular -- numbers in the rebounding and blocking categories. Through six appearances, Jackson is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.
