Jaren Jackson News: Strong two-way showing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Jackson closed Friday's 135-119 victory over the Nets with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and five steals across 32 minutes.

Jackson has yet to record a double-double this season, but there's no question the big man has been playing at a high level on both ends of the court. He's stepped up when tasked to embrace a more significant role on offense and remains a disruptive presence on the defensive side of the ball as well. Jackson's uptick in his scoring numbers is noticeable, and it gives him a massive boost to his fantasy value. He's scored at least 20 points in three straight games and five of his previous seven appearances. He's averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 assists per game since the beginning of December.

