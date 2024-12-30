Jaren Jackson News: Struggles from field Sunday
Jackson amassed 13 points (3-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 loss to the Thunder.
Jackson was one of five Grizzlies players who scored in double digits in this loss, but he had a woeful shooting performance after missing 14 of his 17 shots. Jackson has failed to reach the 20-point mark in two of his last five contests while shooting 38.8 percent from the floor in that span.
