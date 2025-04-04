Jaren Jackson News: Subpar stat line Thursday

Jackson contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 victory over the Heat.

The Grizzlies secured a tight win over the Heat on Thursday, but Jackson didn't have his best stat line, struggling with his shot and failing to make a big impact in other categories. Perhaps the only area in which Jackson made his presence felt was on defense, as he recorded two or more steals-plus-blocks combined for the eighth time over his last nine appearances. His shot, however, wasn't as efficient as it was in previous games, and this was the first time he didn't reach the 15-point mark since posting 14 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers on March 19.