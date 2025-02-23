Jaren Jackson News: Team-high 22 points in loss

Jackson registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 129-123 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson led the Grizzlies with 22 points to go with a full stat line. Across his last nine contests, the star big man has averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes. Jackson was charged with five fouls Sunday and picked up his fourth early in the third quarter, which was a big reason why he was limited to just 25 minutes.