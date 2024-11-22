Jarkel Joiner News: Adds 11 points in loss

Joiner tallied 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 108-103 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Joiner endured a rough shooting night but was effective elsewhere. His scoring production has been inconsistent of late, though he's shown flashes of talent already this season by scoring 30 points Nov. 11 and 22 points Nov. 13, both against Raptors 905.