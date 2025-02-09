Jarkel Joiner News: Catches fire from downtown

Joiner had 23 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes Saturday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 107-101 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Joiner played a large role in his team's victory despite logging only 25 minutes off the bench. He led the Skyhawks with 23 points, scoring 18 from beyond the arc. This marks just the second time in 15 regular-season appearances that Joiner has reached the 20-point threshold.