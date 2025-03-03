Jarkel Joiner News: Drills five treys in loss

Joiner produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 126-108 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Joiner led his team from beyond the arc by burying five triples, accounting for the majority of his production on the offensive end. Sunday marked his best three-point shooting performance since Feb. 8, when he hit six treys in a victory over the Wisconsin Herd.