Jarkel Joiner News: Leading sorcerer Monday

Joiner compiled 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal while playing 30 minutes Monday in College Park's 122-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Joiner was lights out shooting the ball Monday, converting on 58.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 25-year-old also led the team in points scored and finished second in assists.