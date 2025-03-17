Jarkel Joiner News: Leads College Park in loss

Joiner supplied 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt), four assists and four rebounds across 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-89 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Joiner recorded a team-high mark in points from the second unit, albeit in a losing effort. The 25-year-old has logged 20 or more points in six of his 42 G league appearances, during which he has averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per contest.