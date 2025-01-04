Jarkel Joiner News: Scores 16 points off bench
Joiner recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.
Joiner scored in double figures for the fifth time in six games and his 16 points were his most since dropping a season-high 21 against the Maine Celtics on Dec. 4. Across 19 G League outings this season, Joiner has averaged 10.5 points while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from deep.
Jarkel Joiner
Free Agent
