Jarkel Joiner News: Scores 21 in loss

Joiner tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes in Sunday's 141-106 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Joiner turned in solid production despite the blowout loss, trailing only Alijah Martin in scoring for the team. The North Carolina State product has scored in double figures in eight of his previous nine contests, though this marked his first 20-point effort during that stretch.