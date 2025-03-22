Jarkel Joiner News: Scores season-high points in loss

Joiner played 27 minutes Friday during College Park's 130-125 loss to Westchester and tallied 38 points (14-26 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists.

Joiner set new season-high totals in both points scored and three-pointers made but his dominant outing was not enough to lead the Skyhawks to victory. Across 44 games played this season, the 6-foot-1 guard is currently averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.