Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarkel Joiner headshot

Jarkel Joiner News: Surprising source of scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Joiner recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 107-103 win over the Maine Celtics.

Joiner led the Skyhawks in points with the help of an efficient shooting performance. He's looked sharp from beyond the arc of late, hitting seven of his last 14 tries from deep over his last two games. Wednesday marked his best scoring performance since Nov. 13 against Raptors 905 (22 points).

Jarkel Joiner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now