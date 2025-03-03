Fantasy Basketball
Jarod Lucas headshot

Jarod Lucas Injury: Misses game with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 9:30am

Lucas missed Sunday's G League game against the Long Island Nets due to a knee issue.

This appears to be a new issue for Lucas, and fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 19 appearances for the Legends, Lucas holds averages of 17.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 4.2 three-pointers.

