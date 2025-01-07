Jarod Lucas Injury: Out of action with knee injury
Lucas (knee) didn't play in Monday's 103-79 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Lucas played 40 minutes in Saturday's loss to Windy City, so it's unclear when he sustained a knee injury that renders him day-to-day moving ahead. The 25-year-old guard has started each of his 19 games for Texas this year, leaving a considerable void in the Legends' first unit, as he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists and 2.9 threes in 29.0 minutes.
Jarod Lucas
Free Agent
