Jarod Lucas Injury: Out of action with knee injury

Lucas (knee) didn't play in Monday's 103-79 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Lucas played 40 minutes in Saturday's loss to Windy City, so it's unclear when he sustained a knee injury that renders him day-to-day moving ahead. The 25-year-old guard has started each of his 19 games for Texas this year, leaving a considerable void in the Legends' first unit, as he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists and 2.9 threes in 29.0 minutes.