Jarod Lucas News: Another double-digit scoring output

Lucas posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

It wasn't the most noteworthy performance out of Lucas, but he was able to reach double-digit scoring figures for the eighth consecutive time as well as the 15th time in his last 16 appearances. The 25-year-old buried multiple three-pointers in 15 of his 17 games overall during the G League regular season.