Jarod Lucas News: Finds success vs. South Bay
Lucas finished with 27 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes Friday during the G League Texas Legends' 127-125 overtime win over the South Bay Lakers.
Lucas enjoyed an efficient scoring performance and drilled a team-high four treys. He also showed up on the defensive end, accounting for two of his squad's eight steals.
Jarod Lucas
Free Agent
