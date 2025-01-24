Jarod Lucas News: Leads Legends in loss

Lucas compiled 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Lucas led the Legends in scoring and triples while coming off the bench. The 25-year-old has appeared in 23 G League outings thus far, during which he has averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest.