Jarod Lucas News: Scoreless in 12 minutes

Lucas finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists in 12 minutes during Friday's 114-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
After scoring in double figures in four straight games to start the G League campaign, Lucas has three straight single-digit outings. He's come off the bench in four straight appearances after starting his first three games.
