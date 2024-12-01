Fantasy Basketball
Jarod Lucas

Jarod Lucas News: Scoreless in 12 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Lucas finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists in 12 minutes during Friday's 114-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

After scoring in double figures in four straight games to start the G League campaign, Lucas has three straight single-digit outings. He's come off the bench in four straight appearances after starting his first three games.

Jarod Lucas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
