Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:29am

The Lakers assigned Vanderbilt (foot) to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

South Bay will hold practice before the parent club, allowing Vanderbilt to get in some extra on-court work. The 25-year-old began non-contact work in late December, and he hasn't seen game action since last February due to injuries -- and offseason surgeries -- to both feet. Vanderbilt is slated to be re-evaluated early next week before the Lakers determine his next steps.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
