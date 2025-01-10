Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Assigned to G League on Friday

The Lakers assigned Vanderbilt (foot) to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

South Bay will hold practice before the parent club, allowing Vanderbilt to get some extra on-court work in against the Lakers' G League players. The 25-year-old began non-contact work in late December, and he hasn't seen game action since February of 2023 due to injuries -- and offseason surgeries -- to both feet. Vanderbilt is slated to be re-evaluated Jan. 14, and he could return to action as soon as Jan. 15 against the Heat.