Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Continues ramping up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 4:13pm

Vanderbilt (foot) participated in 5-on-5 practice Monday and will be re-evaluated in one week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After starting non-contact work in late December, Vanderbilt is ramping up his activity after undergoing right foot surgery this past offseason. His next step is to play against teammates in practice, and head coach JJ Redick said the Lakers will have another update soon. Until Vanderbilt is ready to return to the floor, players like Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes should continue serving as a regular members of Los Angeles' rotation.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
