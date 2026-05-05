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Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Diagnosed with dislocated finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Vanderbilt has been diagnosed with a full dislocation of his right pinky finger, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vanderbilt exited Tuesday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 loss to the Thunder in the second quarter after hitting the backboard and injuring his finger. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after exiting to the locker room and can be considered doubtful for Game 2 on Thursday until the Lakers offer an update on his status.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
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