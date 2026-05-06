Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Vanderbilt (finger) is doubtful for Thursday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 against the Thunder, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.
Vanderbilt suffered a dislocated right finger during the second quarter of Tuesday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 loss to the Thunder. With Vanderbilt expected to miss Game 2 on Thursday, Jake LaRavia is an option for an expanded role.
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