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Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 3:05pm

Vanderbilt (finger) is doubtful for Thursday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 against the Thunder, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.

Vanderbilt suffered a dislocated right finger during the second quarter of Tuesday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 loss to the Thunder. With Vanderbilt expected to miss Game 2 on Thursday, Jake LaRavia is an option for an expanded role.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
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