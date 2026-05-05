Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Leaves for locker room

Vanderbilt exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder due to an apparent right hand injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt attempted to contest a dunk but ended up hitting his right hand on the backboard. He appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while heading back to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until further notice.