Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Out for at least two more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Vanderbilt's (foot) ramp-up process has gone slower than anticipated, and he'll be re-evaluated in a "couple weeks" from Wednesday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt underwent surgery on his right foot during the offseason but his recovery has been slower than expected. He's yet to appear in a game this season and will need at least two weeks more before retaking the hardwood.

