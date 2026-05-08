Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Vanderbilt (finger) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Thunder, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Vanderbilt missed Game 2 on Thursday after dislocating his right pinky finger in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, but there's a chance he could return for Game 3 on Saturday. If he's cleared to play, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia's minutes could dip a bit.
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