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Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Vanderbilt is questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas due to right calf soreness, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt may want to test his calf while going through his pregame routine, so he could be headed for a game-time call Sunday. If he's ruled out, that could open up some minutes for Jake LaRavia and Maxi Kleber.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
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