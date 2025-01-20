Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Recalled by Los Angeles
Los Angeles recalled Vanderbilt (foot) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.
Vanderbilt was getting some extra practice reps in South Bay as he continues to progress towards a return. He's been working his way back from May surgeries to address a right midfoot sprain and a bone spur in his left foot, and he's likely to have heavy restrictions once he gets the green light to return.
