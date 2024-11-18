Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt continues to work his way back from offseason procedures on both of his feet. His next chance to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut will be Thursday against the Magic, but Vanderbilt will need to increase his basketball activities before entertaining a return to game action.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
