Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Returns from G League stint

The Lakers recalled Vanderbilt (foot) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vanderbilt will rejoin the Lakers after going through practice with South Bay earlier Friday. The 25-year-old big man has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgeries on both of his feet but is progressing in his recovery. The 25-year-old forward is set to be re-evaluated next week before the Lakers determine his next steps.