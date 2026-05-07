Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Vanderbilt (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Vanderbilt will miss Game 2 after exiting Tuesday's Game 1 loss in the second quarter due to a dislocated right finger. The injury is considered day-to-day, so a return for Saturday's Game 3 remains possible, though his absence could lead to increased opportunities off the bench for Jake LaRavia in the meantime.
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