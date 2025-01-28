Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vanderbilt has played in two games for the Lakers this season after recovering from surgery on both feet. However, the team is slowly getting him back up to speed. He hasn't played more than 13 minutes in a game yet and will be rested for the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday on the road in Philadelphia.