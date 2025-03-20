Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Vanderbilt (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vanderbilt evidently picked up a groin injury during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and will be held out of Thursday's matchup as a result. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) has also been ruled out, so it'll be up to Cam Reddish, Trey Jemison and Alex Len to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

