Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Vanderbilt (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt evidently picked up a groin injury during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and will be held out of Thursday's matchup as a result. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) has also been ruled out, so it'll be up to Cam Reddish, Trey Jemison and Alex Len to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
