Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Takes part in shooting drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:44am

Vanderbilt (foot) was spotted participating in light shooting drills following Sunday's practice, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vanderbilt doesn't appear to be all that close to a return to play just yet, but he's trending in the right direction. If all goes well in his rehab, the forward should continue to ramp up basketball activities over the next week or so, at which point another update is expected to surface.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
