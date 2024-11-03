Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Takes part in shooting drills
Vanderbilt (foot) was spotted participating in light shooting drills following Sunday's practice, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt doesn't appear to be all that close to a return to play just yet, but he's trending in the right direction. If all goes well in his rehab, the forward should continue to ramp up basketball activities over the next week or so, at which point another update is expected to surface.
