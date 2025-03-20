Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:03pm

Vanderbilt is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to a right groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vanderbilt was ejected from Monday's contest and is now expected to miss Thursday's game due to a groin injury. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) also doubtful, Cam Reddish could receive increased playing time in the Lakers' forward rotation.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now