Jarred Vanderbilt headshot

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Will not play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Vanderbilt is out for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to right foot surgery management, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt will notably join Luka Doncic (calf) on the sideline, while LeBron James (foot) is listed as questionable. More minutes could be available for a variety of players, including Jordan Goodwin, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht and Alex Len.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
